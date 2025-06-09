Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Summer Celebrations: Gift Ideas & Must-Haves from Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss

There’s a lot to celebrate this season—whether it’s Father’s Day, a backyard BBQ, or just enjoying the sunshine. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares great gift ideas and summer entertaining must-haves.
Limor Suss | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

There’s a lot to celebrate this season—whether it’s Father’s Day, a backyard BBQ, or just enjoying the sunshine. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares great gift ideas and summer entertaining must-haves.

Experience the smartest, closest shave with Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra. Available at Best Buy and other national retailers.

Celebrate Dad with Suavecito’s Añejo Tequila—a premium gift and the certified smoothest sip—this Father’s Day.

Chosen Foods grilling essentials are made with 100% pure avocado oil and simple ingredients.

Catch and kill flying insects 24/7 with the Zevo Flying Insect Trap.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com