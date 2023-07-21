Summer 2023's Biggest Beauty Trends & Must-Try Inclusive Products

The beauty industry is rapidly growing with a surge of new diverse indie brands as well as established brands expanding product lines to include even more shades for every skin tone. This summer’s biggest beauty trends celebrate that diversity with bright blushes, minimal make-up looks, hydrating lip glosses and fluffy and fun brows.

Celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson loves to try bright and bold looks on all his clients. He’s worked with Padma Lakshmi, Kristen Stewart, Kate Bosworth, Nicole Richie and more. Now, Beau has teamed up with JCPenney Beauty to bring awareness to their diverse assortment of female-founded and BIPOC-brands.

Beau joins us to talk about why inclusivity is so important in beauty and dish on how to achieve this summer’s hottest beauty trends. He has product recommendations and technique secrets for everyone. From finding the perfect blush and highlighter that won’t melt off your face to pulling off a fluffy brow, you’ll be glowing all summer.

