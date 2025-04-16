Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Subway's Meatier Shower: Free Double Meat for MVP Rewards Members Now - April 26

Subway is showering its biggest fans with mouthwatering, meatier subs – raining down FREE double meat for MVP Rewards members nationwide.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Subway

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is about to grace our night skies, and stargazers right here in Tampa Bay are in for a celestial treat. But, there's a different kind of meteor shower entering the atmosphere today – Subway Meatier Shower!

Subway is showering its biggest fans with mouthwatering, meatier subs – raining down FREE double meat for MVP Rewards members nationwide.

Today through April 29, Subway MVP Rewards members can enjoy a tasty, exclusive offer every day—free double meat on any sub.

Everyone can access this meaty offer - getting your free double meat is easy. Simply join MVP Rewards and your offer will be dropped straight into your account. Pick out any sub and order on Subway.com, through the Subway app, or in-restaurant using your phone number to score this out-of-this-world deal.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com