Subway's Meatier Shower: Free Double Meat for MVP Rewards Members Now - April 26

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Subway

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is about to grace our night skies, and stargazers right here in Tampa Bay are in for a celestial treat. But, there's a different kind of meteor shower entering the atmosphere today – Subway Meatier Shower!

Subway is showering its biggest fans with mouthwatering, meatier subs – raining down FREE double meat for MVP Rewards members nationwide.

Today through April 29, Subway MVP Rewards members can enjoy a tasty, exclusive offer every day—free double meat on any sub.

Everyone can access this meaty offer - getting your free double meat is easy. Simply join MVP Rewards and your offer will be dropped straight into your account. Pick out any sub and order on Subway.com, through the Subway app, or in-restaurant using your phone number to score this out-of-this-world deal.