Subway Delivering Sandwiches by Drone for World UFO Day

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Subway

On World UFO Day, you might see a different kind of UFO in the sky as Subway drones* deliver the Ultimate Footlong Offering – Subway's all-new Footlong Dippers, the fan-favorite Footlong Cookies and the iconic Footlong Sub – in select U.S. cities across the country.

Not lucky enough to see Subway's UFOs on World UFO Day? Not to worry, as the Ultimate Footlong Offering will also descend upon restaurants nationwide for one week only: 20% off any Footlong Sub when ordered with a Footlong Dipper and Footlong Cookie.**

Report: UFO Sightings Near You

Subway's Ultimate Footlong Offering will sweep across the sky in four cities on June 24:



Atlanta

Dallas

Denver

Orlando

Subway super fans should also keep their eyes on the sky as Subway is scheduling special drone deliveries to its most active MVP Rewards member in each city.

Get 20% Off any Footlong Sub with Subway's Ultimate Footlong Offering

Starting World UFO Day (June 24) through July 1, unlock Subway's Ultimate Footlong Offering by using promo code UFODAY on the Subway App or Subway.com.

Subway UFO fans are truly getting an out-of-this world deal as one of the first to try the recently launched Footlong Dippers, snagging a Footlong Cookie after its recent and triumphant return to restaurants, while saving 20% on their favorite footlong sub.

*Drone delivery is subject to change due to weather or other atmospheric conditions.

**Redeemable at participating U.S. restaurants on Subway® App/online orders only. Add-ons charged at full price. 1 use per order. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Footlong Sidekicks. Limited time. US only.

*** Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and CA. Check your app for pricing. Plus tax.