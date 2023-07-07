Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Subway Bringing Freshly Sliced Meats to Its Restaurants, Giving Away Free Subs on July 11

Subway is elevating its entire menu, bringing freshly sliced meats and new deli sandwiches to U.S. restaurants.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 08:18:33-04

Subway is elevating its entire menu, bringing freshly sliced meats and new deli sandwiches to U.S. restaurants.

The new Deli Heroes subs include:

  • Titan Turkey (#15): Turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread.
  • Grand Slam Ham (#99): Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread.
  • Garlic Roast Beef (#17): Roast Beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and Roasted Garlic Aioli. Served on Artisan Italian bread.
  • The Beast (#30): Pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and MVP Vinaigrette. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

To help America taste the difference, Subway giving away one million free six-inch Deli Heroes subs at participating restaurants across the country. It's all happening on Tuesday, July 11 between 10 a.m. and noon local time.
For more information, visit Subway.com.

