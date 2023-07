Top Trumps USA announced it's working on MONOPOLY: Tampa Edition, set to debut in 2024.

The company wants to pay homage to our Tampa Bay community, so they're looking for your suggestions!

The board game's famous squares - from Boardwalk to Park Place - will be replaced with Tampa businesses, nonprofits, and landmarks. The Tampa board will also include a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards, and MONOPOLY money.

You can send your ideas to Tampa@TopTrumps.com for consideration.