Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Studio@620 Celebrates a New Chapter!

This St. Petersburg creative space continues its mission under new leadership
The Studio@620| Morning Blend
Posted

Studio@620 Invites You to Celebrate a New Chapter at Their Community Open House On May 31, join The Studio@620 for a special Open House event that marks an exciting new era of creativity and community connection in St. Petersburg. With fresh leadership, a renewed mission, and an expanded vision, The Studio is ready to reintroduce itself as a home for community-centered artmaking. Guests will get an exclusive look at the newly renovated upstairs studio spaces, designed to foster collaboration and support local artists, changemakers, and audiences.

Throughout the afternoon, you'll have the chance to: Meet the new staff and board members who are shaping The Studio's future. Explore upcoming programs and performances. Discover how you can get involved—whether as an artist, volunteer, or supporter. This event isn’t just a celebration—it’s an invitation to be part of the next chapter of The Studio@620. Event Details: 📅 Date: Friday, May 31, 2025 🕒 Time: 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM 📍 Location: The Studio@620, 620 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL Come connect, create, and celebrate with us!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com