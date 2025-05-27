Studio@620 Celebrates a New Chapter!

Studio@620 Invites You to Celebrate a New Chapter at Their Community Open House On May 31, join The Studio@620 for a special Open House event that marks an exciting new era of creativity and community connection in St. Petersburg. With fresh leadership, a renewed mission, and an expanded vision, The Studio is ready to reintroduce itself as a home for community-centered artmaking. Guests will get an exclusive look at the newly renovated upstairs studio spaces, designed to foster collaboration and support local artists, changemakers, and audiences.

Throughout the afternoon, you'll have the chance to: Meet the new staff and board members who are shaping The Studio's future. Explore upcoming programs and performances. Discover how you can get involved—whether as an artist, volunteer, or supporter. This event isn’t just a celebration—it’s an invitation to be part of the next chapter of The Studio@620. Event Details: 📅 Date: Friday, May 31, 2025 🕒 Time: 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM 📍 Location: The Studio@620, 620 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL Come connect, create, and celebrate with us!

