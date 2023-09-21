Stronger Together Recovery Walk Happening This Weekend in New Port Richey

Less than 10% of the 20 million Americans with a substance use disorder get the help they need. There's an event coming up that's working to raise awareness and give a second chance at life through recovery.

The third annual Stronger Together Recovery Walk is happening this Saturday, September 23 from 10am - 1pm at Sims Park in New Port Richey.

The Alliance for Substance Addition Prevention's Recovery Committee & The Hope Shot are teaming up to continue their efforts to reduce stigma and promote sustainable recovery movements in Pasco County.

For more information or to sign up for the walk, visit Facebook.com.