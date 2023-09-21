Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Stronger Together Recovery Walk Happening This Weekend in New Port Richey

The third annual Stronger Together Recovery Walk is happening this Saturday in New Port Richey. The goal is to raise awareness about life through recovery.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 08:04:51-04

Less than 10% of the 20 million Americans with a substance use disorder get the help they need. There's an event coming up that's working to raise awareness and give a second chance at life through recovery.

The third annual Stronger Together Recovery Walk is happening this Saturday, September 23 from 10am - 1pm at Sims Park in New Port Richey.

The Alliance for Substance Addition Prevention's Recovery Committee & The Hope Shot are teaming up to continue their efforts to reduce stigma and promote sustainable recovery movements in Pasco County.

For more information or to sign up for the walk, visit Facebook.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com