Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Stress Awareness Month: Strategies for a Better Life

Dr. Jade Jackson Hill, a renowned mental health counselor and leading stress management expert, joins us to discuss practical strategies to help people reduce stress, improve resilience, and adopt healthy habits.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: StressCalm, Planet Fitness, Secret

Daily life is full of stress. That’s why Stress Awareness Month has been observed every April since 1992. It is to raise awareness of the causes and cures for modern-day stress. Stress is one of the biggest public health challenges, affecting both mental and physical well-being.

Poor stress management can lead to anxiety, depression, heart disease, insomnia, and other serious health issues.

Dr. Jade Jackson Hill, a renowned mental health counselor and leading stress management expert, joins us to discuss practical strategies to help people reduce stress, improve resilience, and adopt healthy habits.

She also talks about the 30-Day Stress Awareness Challenge, which encourages small daily actions to improve physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

For more information, visit TipsonTV.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com