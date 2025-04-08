Stress Awareness Month: Strategies for a Better Life

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: StressCalm, Planet Fitness, Secret

Daily life is full of stress. That’s why Stress Awareness Month has been observed every April since 1992. It is to raise awareness of the causes and cures for modern-day stress. Stress is one of the biggest public health challenges, affecting both mental and physical well-being.

Poor stress management can lead to anxiety, depression, heart disease, insomnia, and other serious health issues.

Dr. Jade Jackson Hill, a renowned mental health counselor and leading stress management expert, joins us to discuss practical strategies to help people reduce stress, improve resilience, and adopt healthy habits.

She also talks about the 30-Day Stress Awareness Challenge, which encourages small daily actions to improve physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

