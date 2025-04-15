Watch Now
Stress Awareness Month: BayCare Offers Guidance on When It’s Time To Seek Help

April is Stress Awareness Month. Stress can certainly take a toll on all of us from time to time. But for some, it can be overwhelming. So, when is it time to seek help? We're learning more with Dr. Harold Levine, chief medical officer with Baycare Behavioral Health.
BayCare's Behavioral Health Urgent Care is now open at 8005 King Helie Blvd in New Port Richey. It's open Monday - Friday from 8am - 7pm. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

