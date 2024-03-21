Straz Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2024-2025 Broadway Season

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to announce the 2024-2025 Bank of America Broadway at the Straz season.

The slate includes Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Some Like it Hot, The Cher Show, A Beautiful Noise, MJ the Musical, Mystic Pizza, Shucked and a three-week engagement of Disney’s The Lion King. The season also features the world premiere of The Boy Who Loved Batman in the intimate Jaeb Theater.

In addition to the nine-show package, the season hosts encore engagements of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations and MAMMA MIA!

Bank of America Broadway at the Straz season ticket renewals and new subscriptions will be available beginning April 2. Current season ticket holders will receive renewal invoices in early April and must renew by April 29 to guarantee their seats.

Prices for the nine-show season package range from $392 to $1,036. For more information, call the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office at 813.229.STAR(7827) or outside the Tampa Bay area at 800.955.1045 or visit StrazCenter.org.

Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date(s), to be announced.

For more information about the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit StrazCenter.org. Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.