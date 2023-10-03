Watch Now
Straz Center Celebrating Hispanic Heritage With a Free Show This Friday

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts presents Arts Legacy REMIX! The Third Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration is happening this Friday, October 6.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Oct 03, 2023
The Straz Center for the Performing Arts presents Arts Legacy REMIX! It celebrates the many varied cultures and talented artists in the Tampa Bay area. Each performance focuses on a different theme.

The first show is happening this Friday, October 6! It's the Third Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration. From Latin America to the Caribbean islands, the artistry that enriches Hispanic culture will be celebrated. A joyous evening is planned, full of breathtaking visual arts, vibrant music, and dance.

The free event is happening on Friday, October 6 at the Straz Center's Riverwalk Stage. For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.

