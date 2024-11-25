Strategies to Manage Diabetes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Signify Health

One of the top risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes is race and ethnicity. Type 2 diabetes is associated with increased mortality in ethnically diverse populations, specifically Hispanics and African Americans.

Diabetes does not discriminate with age. Though adults aged [cdc.gov]45–64 receive the majority of new diabetes diagnoses in the U.S., the country has also seen increases in disease prevalence among those 18-44. Even more concerning is that nearly 90% [cdc.gov] of those who have prediabetes, and thus have an increased risk of developing the disease, aren’t aware they have it.

For more information visit HelloSignify.com