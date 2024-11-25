Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Strategies to Manage Diabetes

Hispanic and African American Adults are at an Increased Risk for Being Diagnosed with Diabetes
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Signify Health

One of the top risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes is race and ethnicity. Type 2 diabetes is associated with increased mortality in ethnically diverse populations, specifically Hispanics and African Americans.

Diabetes does not discriminate with age. Though adults aged [cdc.gov]45–64 receive the majority of new diabetes diagnoses in the U.S., the country has also seen increases in disease prevalence among those 18-44. Even more concerning is that nearly 90% [cdc.gov] of those who have prediabetes, and thus have an increased risk of developing the disease, aren’t aware they have it.

For more information visit HelloSignify.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com