Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical on Stage at Straz Center March 26 - April 21

Posted at 8:30 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 08:30:43-04

Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana in 1983 when times were simpler, hair was bigger and unsupervised children were getting snatched by interdimensional creatures.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a hilarious upside-down take on the hit Netflix series and all its campy 1980s glory.

Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe ... justice for everyone’s favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

You can see Stranger Sings at the Straz Center from March 26 - April 21. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com