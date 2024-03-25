Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical on Stage at Straz Center March 26 - April 21

Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana in 1983 when times were simpler, hair was bigger and unsupervised children were getting snatched by interdimensional creatures.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a hilarious upside-down take on the hit Netflix series and all its campy 1980s glory.

Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe ... justice for everyone’s favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

You can see Stranger Sings at the Straz Center from March 26 - April 21. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.