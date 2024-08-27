Storm Smart Offers Custom Hurricane Protection Solutions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida's Largest Home Show

Hurricane season is here — are you ready? Storm Smart, Florida's leader in outdoor enhancement and weather protection since 1996 is showcasing custom solutions.

Wally Glowicki, chief revenue officer for Storm Smart, joins us to give us a demonstration of their Storm Catcher screens.

For more information, visit StormSmart.com or call 888-896-0696.

Storm Smart will also be at this weekend's Florida's Largest Home Show! The entire show is focused on hurricane preparedness. It'll be at the Florida State Fairgrounds August 30 - September 2. For more information, visit FloridasLargestHomeShow.com.