Stomach Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms, When to Seek Help & Treatment Options BayCare Offers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare Medical Group

November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month. Gastric cancer was the fifth most common cancer and the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide in 2020.

Surgical oncologist Dr. Subhasis Misra from BayCare joins us to discuss symptoms, when you should get help, and the available treatment options.

For more health and wellness tips, visit BayCare.org.