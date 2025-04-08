Step for a Cure: Join People's Gas in the American Cancer Society's Step-Tracking Challenge

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: People's Gas

Like most of us, more than 800 Peoples Gas team members across the state have been touched in some way by cancer, either directly or through someone close to us.

This is why they are corporate partners with the American Cancer Society, uniting year-round to raise awareness, educate, raise funds, and provide support to end cancer.

The American Cancer Society is hosting a nationwide step-tracking challenge to encourage healthy living starting from April 10-24.

People's Gas is encouraging their team members and anyone in the community to be a part of this friendly competition. You'll be competing against others across the country for the highest number of average steps, longest average distance, and most funds raised for the American Cancer Society.

Visit Cancer.org/Fit2Be to see all the ways you can be involved in the challenge.