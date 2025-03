Dinosaurs have been unearthed at ZooTampa! Take a step back in time during this limited-time event and get up close to colossal dinosaurs of the past.

Fifteen larger-than-life dinosaurs will offer explorers of all ages the chance to embark on a prehistoric adventure.

Dinos Unearthed is at ZooTampa now through August 2025. For more information, visit ZooTampa.org.