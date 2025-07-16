Discover Stella's: Gulfport's Beloved Eatery with Delicious Fried Green Tomatoes

Stella's has been a beloved staple in Gulfport for more than 15 years, delighting locals and visitors alike with its mouthwatering menu and inviting atmosphere.

Stella's is known for their house-made corned beef hash and fried green tomatoes, on the menu five different ways. Diners can enjoy Fried Green Tomato Benedict, Fried Green Tomato Omelette, Fried Green Tomato BLT, or a Deep South Smash Burger topped with Fried Green Tomatoes.

Adding to the charm of Stella's is its outdoor patio seating. Guests can enjoy refreshing mimosas and classic Bloody Marys while soaking in the Gulfport sun, all while their furry friends relax by their side. Stella's is so pet-friendly that they even have a special menu just for dogs, ensuring that no one in the family feels left out.

Stella's is located at 2914 Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL 33707. For more information, visit StellasInGulfport.com.