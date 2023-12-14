Staying Cyber Safe: How To Prevent and Protect Against Cyber Attacks & Threats

Online scams, credit card fraud and identity theft. These are just a few of the threats facing people every time they go online. As we spend more of our lives online, we need to remain vigilant in identifying and preventing scams that target our identities, savings, and credit.

Add to this, the increased use of AI tools by bad actors which makes them smarter and faster. Many of which can be abused to create convincing lures or produce information at incredible speeds with questionable validity and the threats to users have never been greater.

Talos, the threat intelligence team at Cisco, is on the cutting edge of today’s cyber threats– battling hackers, uncovering the latest scams, and seeking out the weaknesses that leave people and businesses vulnerable.

As threats become harder and harder for the everyday person to spot, Cisco will share tips and tricks for spotting and protecting against the latest scams.

Nick Biasini, Head of Outreach at Cisco Talos, joins us to discuss how to stay cyber safe and prevent and protect against cyber-attacks and threats.

For more information, visit cisco.com/go/security.