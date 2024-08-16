Watch Now
Starting Right, Now Awarded $5,000 McDonald's Golden Grant

McDonald's supports local communities through its Golden Grants program, helping education and non-profit organizations that serve children ages 5 to 18.
They were recently awarded with a $5,000 McDonald's Golden Grant. Assistant Executive Director Dominique Griffin joins us to talk about how this helps their organization.

For more information on McDonald's Golden Grants or to apply, visit McDGoldenGrants.com.

