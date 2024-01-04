Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Start the New Year by Decluttering

Start off the New Year with some organizational tips
Posted at 8:01 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 20:01:53-05

Organizational expert Monica Fay shares her tips on getting your home organized and decluttered for the new year!

Www.thebigletgo.com [thebigletgo.com] to sign up for the free declutter challenge that starts January 6th!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com