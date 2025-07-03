Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Star Spangled Sparkman: Celebrate Fourth of July at Sparkman Wharf

Get ready for the seventh annual Star Spangled Sparkman with premier views, live entertainment, delicious food + drink specials and more.
Star Spangled Sparkman | Morning Blend
Posted

Get ready for the seventh annual Star Spangled Sparkman!

This event has become a community staple with new and returning entertainment, a game zone on the wharf, giveaways, contests and food and beverage specials. The event is free and open to the public.

The festivities kick off at 5pm on the Fourth of July. Guests are encouraged to arrive early because Sparkman Wharf will be limiting capacity. Fireworks will start at 9pm!

For more information and to see all the planned festivities, visit SparkmanWharf.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com