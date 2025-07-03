Star Spangled Sparkman: Celebrate Fourth of July at Sparkman Wharf

Get ready for the seventh annual Star Spangled Sparkman!

This event has become a community staple with new and returning entertainment, a game zone on the wharf, giveaways, contests and food and beverage specials. The event is free and open to the public.

The festivities kick off at 5pm on the Fourth of July. Guests are encouraged to arrive early because Sparkman Wharf will be limiting capacity. Fireworks will start at 9pm!

For more information and to see all the planned festivities, visit SparkmanWharf.com.