Stair-Climbing to Save Lives: Fight For Air Climb Celebrating 20th Anniversary on April 5

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: American Lung Association

On Saturday, April 5, the American Lung Association in Florida, along with hundreds of community members and first responders, will celebrate a milestone anniversary. The Fight For Air Climb, the American Lung Association’s premier stair-climbing fundraiser, turns 20 this year. The festivities will take place at Bank of America Plaza, the city’s second-tallest skyscraper and home to 18 out of 20 Tampa Climbs.

“For twenty years, the Gulf Coast community has stepped up to raise awareness and funds for their families, friends, and neighbors who are living with lung disease,” said Andrea Guptill, Chair of the Fight For Air Climb Tampa and National Sales Director, Clinical at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Join us to celebrate 20 years of advancements in lung health and make your own contribution to a future free of lung cancer and lung disease. Because when you can’t breathe, nothing else matters.”

Much has changed since the first Fight For Air Climb Tampa. The Tampa metro area has become one of the fastest-growing in the U.S. Development of the Riverwalk has revitalized the downtown waterfront. There were also big wins for local teams: the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, the Lightning won the Stanley Cup twice and the Rays made it to the World Series.

Most importantly, there have been significant advancements in lung health in the past twenty years. Thanks to early detection and new treatments, the lung cancer survival rate has increased significantly to 28.4%. The Lung Association has invested more than $200M into research to find new treatments and cures for lung cancer and lung disease, including funding four projects at Moffitt Cancer Center. Additionally, while there is always more work to do, we’ve made progress towards creating a tobacco-free future—from advocating for stronger tobacco control policies at the local and federal levels to providing resources to help people quit.

“The Lung Association is proud to serve our Gulf Coast community and the more than 3.2 million Floridians living with lung disease and lung cancer,” added Guptill, who also serves on the Lung Association’s Gulf Coast Leadership Board. “Our mission has never been more critical. We are researching new treatments and cures, tackling the youth vaping epidemic, protecting the air we all breathe and helping people live healthier lives. Participation in the Fight For Air Climb fuels our mission and deepens our impact. See you on the stairs!”

Joining the Tampa Climb supports the work of the Lung Association to end lung cancer, improve the air we breathe, reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families and create a tobacco-free future. In addition to supporting lung health, stair climbing has significant health benefits. It improves balance and coordination and strengthens major muscles. Daily stair-climbing may help lower mortality risk.

The Climb is designed for every type of participant, from beginners to competitive climbers to first responders in full gear. Participants determine their pace. With 42 floors and 914 stairs, Bank of America Plaza is the perfect setting for a day of fun, challenge and camaraderie.

Registration for the Fight For Air Climb Tampa is open to individuals and teams, which can include friends, families, companies and organizations. Registration is $35, with a $100 fundraising minimum. For more information, and to register, visit ClimbTampa.org.