The annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, presented by Progressive, returns to the waterfront January 18-21!

Fishing boats, marine gear, and luxury yachts both on land and in the water attract boaters from all of Florida’s West Coast.

Tickets are now on sale at StPeteBoatShow.com. Proceeds will benefit education programs and eco-tours at Tampa Bay Watch, a St. Pete-based organization that preserves the area’s waterways, restores habitats, and protects wildlife.