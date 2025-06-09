St. Pete Pride Marks 23 Years of LGBTQ+ Unity in Grand Central District Celebration

St. Pete Pride, one of the largest Pride celebrations in the Southeast, is gearing up to celebrate its 23rd anniversary this month! The event, which started in 2003 in the Grand Central District with its very first Pride parade along Central Avenue, has grown into one of Florida’s most cherished and inclusive traditions.

This year's parade is happening on Saturday, June 28, along North & South Straub & Beach Drive.

The festivities will culminate on Sunday, June 29, with an 11-block Street Festival to honor the roots of the movement and to support the LGBTQ+ businesses and residents who have been pivotal to its success.

The entire month of June is filled with events not just in Grand Central, but across the city organized by our partners at St Pete Pride. There’s something for everyone to celebrate.

For more information, visit GrandCentralDistrict.org & StPetePride.org.