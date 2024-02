St. Pete Medical Group focuses on treating the root cause of chronic health conditions – rather than treatments that mask the symptoms.

Some of their customizable weight loss solutions include semaglutide (a once-weekly injectable), IV therapy, a red light therapy belt.

Client intake specialist Tiffany Garcia joins us to talk about her weight loss journey with St. Pete Medical Group. She's been on the program for almost one year and has lost 80 pounds.

For more information, call 727-353-5446.