St. Pete Life Magazine's Best Of 2025 Issue: Music, Murals & More

St. Pete Life Magazine, the premier prestige lifestyle publication serving the Pinellas County area for the past eight years, has just released its highly anticipated July/August 2025 issue, spotlighting the winners and finalists of its annual Best Of Readers’ Poll and Awards.

Among the 125 local honorees, Seminole-born country singer and The Voice contestant Angie Rey was voted Best Musician, topping the list and gracing the issue’s cover.

Rey made a triumphant return to the stage for the first time since her appearance on The Voice, performing at St. Pete Life’s exclusive winners’ celebration event on July 24. In a heartfelt interview with Editor-in-Chief Nick Steele, she opened up about her musical journey, deep ties to the community, and the passion that fuels her artistry.

Other notable honorees include:



Best Mural: "Guardian of Gulfport" by artist Derek Donnelly, a tribute to the community's resilience after last year’s severe storms.

Gary King of . Best Influencer: Local social media personality Alexia Gonzalez, who also served as red carpet correspondent for the winners' celebration.

Gary King of . Best Influencer: Local social media personality Alexia Gonzalez, who also served as red carpet correspondent for the winners’ celebration.

St. Pete Life’s readership continues to expand beyond the city itself, with distribution throughout Pinellas County, from downtown St. Pete to the beaches, Tarpon Springs, and Palm Harbor. While deeply rooted in the local community, the magazine has also profiled national icons, including Angela Bassett and Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, who shared heartfelt reflections on what makes this region uniquely special.

Editor-in-Chief Nick Steele, who took the helm earlier this year, brings years of journalistic excellence from publications such as ELLE and Parade Magazine, along with brand collaborations with Ralph Lauren. His experience includes interviews with legends like Nelson Mandela, Diana Ross, and Jodie Foster.

To mark the occasion, St. Pete Life has launched a Month of Giveaways across its Instagram (@StPeteLifeMagazine) and Facebook (@StPeteLifeMag) platforms.

Prizes include passes to the first-ever St. Pete Country Fest, happening November 21-23 at Vinoy Park, with a lineup featuring Angie Rey, Parker McCollum, The Red Clay Strays, and Treaty Oak Revival. Fans can win VIP and GA tickets, along with other exclusive prizes from Best Of winners and local partners, including tickets to SAVOR St. Pete and the St. Pete Grand Prix.

The full Best Of 2025 issue is available now at StPeteLifeMag.com/CurrentIssue, through direct mail subscriptions, and in limited quantities at select local retailers such as The St. Pete Store, Tombolo Books, and Book + Bottle.