The Coliseum in St. Pete Celebrating 100-Year Anniversary with Two Free Events

The Coliseum in St. Pete is celebrating a century of elegance, dance, and memories. They're hosting two events:

Coliseum Open House : Sunday, November 17 from 1-8pm



This is a free event featuring swing dance lessons, decade-appropriate treats, live music & engaging talks on the rich history of this beloved venue.

Florida Orchestra Blue Jeans Concert : Tuesday, November 19 starting at 7pm



Enjoy an evening of symphonic favorites in a relaxed setting where you can come as you are!

This is a free event, but you must preregister at StPete.org/Coliseum100.

The Coliseum is located at 535 4th Avenue N in St. Pete.