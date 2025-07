Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

Since opening its doors in North Hillsborough County in 2010, St. Joseph’s Hospital-North in Lutz has welcomed many healthy babies into the world. But now, the hospital is taking the next step in neonatal care — with a new, state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

