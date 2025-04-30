St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa Recognized as One of the Nation’s Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

BayCare Health System is celebrating a remarkable achievement in the field of heart care, affirming its commitment to quality healthcare in the community. St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 50 cardiovascular hospitals. This impressive accolade highlights its dedication to patient care and innovative treatment options.

Notably, St. Joseph’s Hospital is the only hospital in Tampa to earn this esteemed honor.

We're joined by Dr. Alok Singh, the Chief of the Department of Cardiology at St. Joseph’s Hospital, to provide insights into this significant accomplishment.

For more information, visit BayCare.org.