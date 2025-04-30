Watch Now
St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa Recognized as One of the Nation’s Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals

BayCare Health System is celebrating a great achievement in heart care! St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa was recently recognized for medical excellence as one of the nation’s top 50 cardiovascular hospitals!
BayCare Health System is celebrating a remarkable achievement in the field of heart care, affirming its commitment to quality healthcare in the community. St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 50 cardiovascular hospitals. This impressive accolade highlights its dedication to patient care and innovative treatment options.

Notably, St. Joseph’s Hospital is the only hospital in Tampa to earn this esteemed honor.

We're joined by Dr. Alok Singh, the Chief of the Department of Cardiology at St. Joseph’s Hospital, to provide insights into this significant accomplishment.

