St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Hosting Christmas in July Donation Drive

During the month of July, St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital is holding a donation drive to provide funding for special therapies, activities, and toys that help kids cope with being in the hospital.

The donations help provide toys, games and creative and entertaining bedside activities, which greatly benefit patients in isolation who are not able to visit the hospital’s playrooms, as well as prize bin items, birthday and holiday presents, and much more.

Christmas in July contributions also help support the hospital’s art, yoga, music, and massage therapies, which provide an important outlet for kids to express their feelings and better manage stress and anxiety.

They're inviting the community to get involved by becoming a corporate or individual sponsor, starting a fundraising challenge, or dropping off toys and donations during our Christmas in July event on Friday, July 26.

For more information, visit StJosephsChristmas.org or call (813) 872-0979.