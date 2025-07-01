St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Hosting Christmas in July Donation Drive

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare - St Joseph's Children's Hospital

This month, St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital is holding a Christmas in July donation drive to provide funding for special therapies, activities, and toys that help kids cope with being in the hospital.

The donations also help provide toys, games, and creative and entertaining bedside activities, which greatly benefit patients in isolation who are not able to visit the hospital’s playrooms, as well as prize bin items, birthday and holiday presents, and much more.

Christmas in July contributions help support the hospital’s art, yoga, music, and massage therapies, which provide an important outlet for kids to express their feelings and better manage stress and anxiety.

The community is invited to take part in the Christmas in July initiative by becoming a corporate or individual sponsor, starting a fundraising challenge, or by bringing toys and donations to the hospital during the special event on Friday, July 25.

Donors can drop off toys and donations at the circular drive in front of St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital from 7 a.m. to noon, and at St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information on how to contribute and get involved, visit StJosephsChristmas.org.