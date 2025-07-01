Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Hosting Christmas in July Donation Drive

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital is hosting a special Christmas in July donation drive.
St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare - St Joseph's Children's Hospital

This month, St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital is holding a Christmas in July donation drive to provide funding for special therapies, activities, and toys that help kids cope with being in the hospital.

The donations also help provide toys, games, and creative and entertaining bedside activities, which greatly benefit patients in isolation who are not able to visit the hospital’s playrooms, as well as prize bin items, birthday and holiday presents, and much more.

Christmas in July contributions help support the hospital’s art, yoga, music, and massage therapies, which provide an important outlet for kids to express their feelings and better manage stress and anxiety.

The community is invited to take part in the Christmas in July initiative by becoming a corporate or individual sponsor, starting a fundraising challenge, or by bringing toys and donations to the hospital during the special event on Friday, July 25.

Donors can drop off toys and donations at the circular drive in front of St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital from 7 a.m. to noon, and at St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information on how to contribute and get involved, visit StJosephsChristmas.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com