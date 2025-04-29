Spring Refresh: Must-Have Beauty & Wellness Picks from Limor Suss

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media



Spring is in full swing, and it's the perfect time to refresh your beauty and wellness routine! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some must-haves for the season.

Introducing Garnier Whole Blends Honey Water Moisture Restoring ritual that deeply restores moisture without weighing down hair. The bottle is 100% recycled plastic (excluding the cap) and this year, Garnier is furthering our sustainability journey by supporting over 890 national park service crew dedicating over 200k work hours to ensure the sustainability of our national parks.

One sold every 30 seconds globally, The Original Lanolips 101 Ointment is a super dense balm that penetrates and holds 400% of its weight in moisture. Its 101 uses include dry cuticles, cracked heels, dry nasal passages, keeping eyebrows in place, windburn, cold-chapped cheeks, dry brittle nails, papercuts, insect bites, supercharging moisturizer, and more.