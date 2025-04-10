Spring Into Fun & Creativity With These Toys: The Toy Association's Top Picks

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Toy Association™

Spring is in the air, and Easter is right around the corner! Whether you're filling up baskets, planning outdoor adventures, or just looking for the perfect present for your little ones, we’ve got you covered!

The Toy Association’s Jennifer Lynch joins us to share the must-have toys to inspire fun and creativity all spring!

For more information, visit TheGeniusofPlay.org.