Spring Essentials: Expert Josh McBride Shares Must-Have Tips

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting
Entertainment & lifestyle expert Josh McBride shares some tips on the must-haves for spring.
For more information on everything discussed, visit:
- VOL.U.LIFT at ImageSkincare.com
- Febreze Scent of the Year: Vanilla Suede — Available at retailers nationwide
- Spruce — Available at major retailers
- EyeBuyDirect.com
- Downy Romantic Getaways Collection — Available at mass retailers nationwide
For more of Josh’s tips and recommendations, make sure you follow him on Instagram at @JoshyMcB.