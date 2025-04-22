Spotlighting Brands Leading the Charge in Sustainability & Clean Beauty

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam
Ready to go green for Earth Day? From a brand partnering with the National Parks Foundation to fully recyclable packaging and clean, family-safe formulas, we’re spotlighting the brands leading the charge in sustainability and clean beauty.
For more information on all products discussed, check out:
- Renpure Tea Tree & Rosemary Refresh & Rebalance
- $9- $11
- Find it at Walmart & on Amazon
- MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 50
- $32.00 for the 1.7oz
- Find it on MDSolarSciences.com & Amazon
- Sky Organics - Organic Castor Oil
- $24.99
- Find it on SkyOrganics.com & Amazon
- NEW Garnier Whole Blends Honey Water Collection
- $5.99 - $9.99
- Find it on GarnierUSA.com & Amazon
- KilgourMD
- Starting at $89
- Find it on KilgourMD.com & Amazon