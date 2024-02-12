Splash Into Spring Break With These Must-Have Beauty & Fashion Essentials

Splash into spring break! Our trusted style and trend expert Gabrielle DiDato shares must-have beauty and fashion essentials that will have you ready to soak up the sun and ensure your skin stays radiant post-sun exposure!

Dr. BRANDT viral No More Baggage under cream instantly reduces the look of bags under the eyes. It’s designed to mimic in-office procedures thanks to the filmatrix technology combined with caffeine and peptides that create a second skin film. Use code GABRIELLE30 for 30% off on No More Baggage only for the next 48 hours!

Deodorant from Piper Wai is made with natural ingredients: Clean, Vegan, Aluminum-Free, and Cruelty-Free. This deodorant will give you long-lasting odor protection and is gentle and non-irritating, especially for sensitive skin! You can select a mild, natural fragrance or no fragrance at all.

Pop Ups provides a variety of bags perfect for Spring Break. They are machine washable, lightweight, and functional! The camera bags come with an extra chain to switch it up into a night outfit! The makeup pouch comes with a smaller pouch inside. The everyday tote comes with a detachable pouch for your essentials. They have a variety of colors from classic basics to neon pink, barbie, and even a panther print. Use code GD15 for 15% off!

Aging doesn't have to be intimidating! TrustMD was created to provide high-quality skincare products. Their 24K Gold Serum with Peptides, 24K Gold Under Eye and Smiley Line mask, and the 24K Gold Rejuvenating Face Cream are essentials for maintaining your skin's youthful and radiant appearance. Whether you've been exposed to the sun or want to enhance your daily skincare routine. Don't miss out on the opportunity to save! Use code Gabby20 until February 18, 2024.

PURA D’or Salon Inspired Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner was developed for the pro beauty trade. The system features 18 key active ingredients in a premium organic Aloe Vera based formula, clinically tested and proven to help combat hair loss due to breakage. This professional grade system was developed with advanced PuraPlex™ technology to fortify thinning hair and provide maximum hydration for stronger, healthier-looking strands, with increased volume and shine. Exclusively available at Costco - 24 oz each. SRP $42.99. Customers do not need a membership to purchase.

Gabrielle DiDato and Eugenia Kim created three elegant neutral beach hats, designed to enhance your travel and warm-weather outfits. Dive into the world of understated luxury and infuse sophistication into your wardrobe. Use code GDD15 for 15% off!