Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Spinner Law Firm Injury Attorneys

Spinner Law Firm Injury Attorneys have a passion for giving back to our local community, especially to law enforcement.
Posted at 8:26 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 08:26:13-05

Spinner Law Firm is the trusted choice for serious injury cases. For more than 20 years, they've been the trusted choice for victims of accidents resulting in serious injury, or death.

Charles Spinner and his team have a proven track record of recovering maximum compensation for our injured clients. They are highly regarded for their tenacity, skill, and meticulous preparation. They have recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for our injured clients.

Charles Spinner is rated AV Preeminent for personal injury law, the highest rating awarded by Martindale-Hubbell. He is also a life member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers that limits its membership to attorneys who have won million-dollar verdicts and settlements. He is also recognized by the National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, an invitation-only professional organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from each state who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, and public profile.

For more information, visit SpinnerLawFIrm.com or call 813-991-5099.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com