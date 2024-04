Sponsored by Spinner Law Firm

The Dink to Donate Pickleball Tournament is happening May 10 and 11 in Land O' Lakes! Spinner Law Firm is the big sponsor for the event, making it all possible.

For more information or to register, visit DUPR.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.