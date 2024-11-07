Watch Now
Special Benefit Concert: Party on the Plaza Coming to the Mahaffey Theater This Saturday, Nov. 9

A special benefit concert is coming to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater this Saturday, November 9! We're talking all about what you can expect at this fall's Party on the Plaza.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

It features local band, #NOFILTER with proceeds going directly to Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts to support youth educational programming which allows students in Tampa Bay to experience the performing arts.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheMahaffey.com.

