Speak Life Creates Digital End-Bullying Assembly Campaign

Bullying doesn't end just because school is out. We're learning why now is a good time to talk to your children about bullying, plus signs to look for.
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jul 03, 2024

Speak Life End Bullying has created a digital end-bullying assembly campaign.

It started 1996 with two performing artists with a passion for using the arts to impact youth culture. It led summer outreach programs and had the opportunity to work with youth from around the world.

They believe the art of performance has the power to tell unspoken stories that can flip the script, awakening empathy, igniting hope, and inspiring change.

To donate, or learn more about this nonprofit and how to bring the program to your school, church, or home, visit SpeakLifeTheMusical.org.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

