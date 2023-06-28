Watch Now
SPCA Tampa Bay Talks Hurricane Preparedness, Importance of Spaying & Neutering

SPCA Tampa Bay joins us in studio to remind everyone it's hurricane season and if you have a pet, make sure you're prepared! Know where you and your pet are going to go if you have to evacuate and get your pet microchipped.
SPCA Tampa Bay joins us in our studio to remind everyone it's hurricane season and if you have a pet, make sure you're prepared!

Know where you and your pet are going to go if you have to evacuate. Plus, hurricane season or not, make sure your pets are microchipped!

Make sure your information on the microchip is up-to-date as well. Pets will be able to be reunited with their owners that much quicker.

SPCA Tampa Bay has more tips for you on hurricane preparedness on their website, visit SPCATampaBay.org.

We're also talking about why spaying and neutering is so important.

Overpopulation is a huge problem. Two dogs can add over 2,000 new dogs in only four years and shelters become overrun with these litters.

Spaying and neutering are also the most effective at preventing cancers if done before the first heat cycle, which can occur at 5-7 months of age.

For more information, visit SPCATampabay.org/Veterinary-Center.

