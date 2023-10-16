Sparkman Wharf Hosting Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

The Modern Paws joins us to talk about all of the Halloween fun coming to Sparkman Wharf!

The Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest is happening on Monday, October 23. Registration starts at 6 p.m. at The Modern Paws and the contest will kick off at 7 p.m. at the stage area.

The competition features three categories to win: viewer's choice, best duo, and best costume.

In addition to the Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, Sparkman Wharf is celebrating its fifth annual FREE Halloween celebration — Haunted Wharf. Enjoy two nights of family-friendly entertainment from 5:30 - 10:00 p.m. on October 27 & 28.

On actual Halloween day, Sparkman Wharf is hosting a Movie on the Lawn viewing of Ghostbusters starting at 6:30 p.m. The first 50 people to arrive will receive a complimentary treat from Hampton Chocolate Factory.

For more information on all of the Halloween fun at Sparkman Wharf, visit SparkmanWharf.com.