Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Sparkman Wharf Hosting Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

Sparkman Wharf will host its annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest on Monday, October 23.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 07:49:53-04

The Modern Paws joins us to talk about all of the Halloween fun coming to Sparkman Wharf!

The Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest is happening on Monday, October 23. Registration starts at 6 p.m. at The Modern Paws and the contest will kick off at 7 p.m. at the stage area.

The competition features three categories to win: viewer's choice, best duo, and best costume.

In addition to the Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, Sparkman Wharf is celebrating its fifth annual FREE Halloween celebration — Haunted Wharf. Enjoy two nights of family-friendly entertainment from 5:30 - 10:00 p.m. on October 27 & 28.

On actual Halloween day, Sparkman Wharf is hosting a Movie on the Lawn viewing of Ghostbusters starting at 6:30 p.m. The first 50 people to arrive will receive a complimentary treat from Hampton Chocolate Factory.

For more information on all of the Halloween fun at Sparkman Wharf, visit SparkmanWharf.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com