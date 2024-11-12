'SPACE ODDITY: The Quintessential David Bowie Experience' Coming to Clearwater on Nov. 14

SPACE ODDITY: The Quintessential David Bowie Experience is coming to Clearwater this week! It's a live, theatrically staged multi-media spectacle that transports the audience through the storied career of David Bowie.

The star of the show, David Brighton, joins us to talk about what you can expect. He's been credited as being the world's best David Bowie impersonator, with one of the most entertaining acts ever to hit the stage.

The show is coming to the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Thursday, November 14 at 8pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.