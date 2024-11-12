Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'SPACE ODDITY: The Quintessential David Bowie Experience' Coming to Clearwater on Nov. 14

'SPACE ODDITY, The Quintessential David Bowie Experience' is coming to Clearwater this week! It's a live, theatrically staged multi-media spectacle that transports the audience through the storied career of David Bowie. The star of the show, David Brighton, joins us to talk about what you can expect.
Posted

SPACE ODDITY: The Quintessential David Bowie Experience is coming to Clearwater this week! It's a live, theatrically staged multi-media spectacle that transports the audience through the storied career of David Bowie.

The star of the show, David Brighton, joins us to talk about what you can expect. He's been credited as being the world's best David Bowie impersonator, with one of the most entertaining acts ever to hit the stage.

The show is coming to the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Thursday, November 14 at 8pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com