Spa Manufacturers, Inc. Offering Big Discounts at Florida's Largest Home Show!

Why pay a middleman markup when you can buy direct from the manufacturer? Spa Manufacturers, Inc. in Clearwater is going on 42 years strong! They join us to talk about the inground and portable hot tubs they offer.

Spa Manufacturers, Inc. is located at 6060 Ulmerton Road in Clearwater - look for the big yellow duck!

For more information, visit SpaManufacturers.com or call 877-530-9493.

They will also be at Florida's Largest Home Show, offering some big discounts!

Florida's Largest Home Show: Winter Home Renovation Edition is happening January 5-7 at the Florida State Fairgrounds. For more information, visit FloridasLargestHomeShow.com.