South African Singer/Songwriter Jonathan Butler Delivers Messages of Love, Peace & Unity

In a world and in a time when artists of optimism are at a premium, South African singer/musician Jonathan Butler is a shining example of purposed excellence.

Butler is a world-renowned singer, guitarist, and songwriter, delivering soulful salvos of R&B, Gospel, Jazz, and Pop. His messages of love, peace, and unity ring strong and true because they emanate from the heart of a man who has witnessed and experienced the most glowing of good triumph over the darkest of evils.

He also released a new album recently, "Ubuntu." He describes it as a return to his roots, embracing the sounds of his home country and continent.

