Sonesta International Hotels Offers a Lifeline for Travelers This Season

The holiday season often brings unpredictable challenges — transportation delays, winter weather disruptions, cancellations, and unexpected layovers. Lindsay Schwimer, consumer travel expert at Hopper says this holiday season is expected to be busier than ever, “expect long lines at the airport and the possibility for disruption.”

To help alleviate stress experienced by stranded travelers Sonesta International Hotels has launched a new service called “Travel SOS” or Sonesta Overnight Stay.

“Sonesta is ready to embrace the holiday season and provide exceptional services to those facing travel delays and cancellations,” says Chris Trick, chief marketing officer for Sonesta Hotels.

Sleep-weary travelers in a jam can access Travel SOS through two convenient methods:

Dial to Book: Travelers can dial 1-844-STAY-SOS to reach the dedicated Travel SOS hotline, which will swiftly identify availability at the nearest Sonesta hotel.

Click to Book: Travelers can also use the promo code STAYSOS to conveniently book a reservation online at Sonesta.com/Offers/Stay-SOS or RedLion.com/Offers/Travel-SOS.

“With easy access by phone or online to Sonesta's more than 1,200 properties, this hotline gives travelers peace of mind so they can rest and enjoy this holiday season to the fullest,” says Trick.

For more go to Sonesta.com/Offers/Stay-SOS.