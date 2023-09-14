Sonesta ES Suites Introduces New Breakfast Buffet

Sonesta ES Suites has unveiled its latest offering to enhance the guest experience – a reinvented and diverse complimentary breakfast buffet that is bound to satisfy every palate. With a focus on providing quality items and a wide array of choices, Sonesta's new breakfast program includes made to order pancakes, interactive breakfast taco bar, a variety of brand name cereals in addition to fresh baked goods, steel-cut oatmeal, fresh fruit and yogurt bar for its valued guests.

Peter Laufer, the Corporate Director of Food and Beverage Operations at Sonesta, shared his enthusiasm for the innovative breakfast program: "At Sonesta, we strive to provide more options, conveniences, and value to our guests, and this new breakfast initiative is one way we're hoping to accomplish that by providing quality in-demand items and focusing on variety within our offerings which especially resonates with our longer stay guests."

Sonesta provides guests with an array of delicious breakfast options to kick off the start of their day, from a pancake bar with whipped cream, sprinkles, and fresh fruit, to a breakfast taco bar where guests can add fresh toppings like eggs, cheese, salsa, lettuce, and more!

Recognizing cereal as a breakfast staple for families, Sonesta teamed up with Kellogg’s to offer a range of well-known favorite cereal options that cater to both adults and children. "We know that cereal is a breakfast staple for families on the go and are excited to be partnering with Kellogg's," Laufer said.

Sonesta ES Suites Fort Worth Fossil Creek General Manager shared, “Our guests have had positive feedback on the new breakfast items, they like that they are getting more variety and additional healthy options. The pancakes are a hit, especially with families.”

The complimentary breakfast program also acknowledges the significance of providing guests with an array of breakfast options that can be customized to the guests choosing. Sonesta is excited to offer this fast, efficient, and tasty option to guests staying at our Sonesta ES Suites properties.

For more information and to explore the offerings, please visit Sonesta's official website at Sonesta.com.