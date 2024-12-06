"Some Like it Hot" comes to The Straz as part of the Broadway Series

This is a great big, song-and-dance musical Winner of four Tony Awards®, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, SOME LIKE IT HOT is “A super-sized, all-out song-and-dance spectacular!” – The New York Times. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

Tickets for Some Like it Hot start at $51 and may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org], in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay. Handling fees will apply. For more information about the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org].

